AC Slater

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I'm not sure about you, but 2013 would've been a different year if AC Slater didn't crush each and every release, mix, and remix that he touched. Dude
khrisd
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
khrisd
You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd

Latest Stories

AC Slater
Music

AC Slater Preps for Night Bass City in Chicago With This Exclusive Mix

Night Bass don AC Slater is bringing the sound to Chicago on July 20, and dropped this exclusive mix to get heads ready for the event.

Khal2560 days ago
AC Slater + Jack Beats CRSSD Mix
Music

Premiere: AC Slater and Jack Beats Drop Massive Mix Ahead of CRSSD Festival

Before they go back-to-back at this fall's CRSSD Festival, AC Slater and Jack Beats go back-to-back in the mix. The biggest and brightest in the night bass scene are all throughout this mix. Turn up.

Khal2860 days ago
AC Slater
Music

Premiere: AC Slater Preps His Forthcoming Album With New Single 'All About Paper'

AC Slater shares his new song "All About Paper."

Khal3229 days ago
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Music

Premiere: AC Slater Drops the Title Track for His Upcoming 'Bass Inside' EP

AC Slater gears up for the release of his new EP via OWSLA.

Khal3755 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Tchami Takes Us Deeper Into 'The After Life' on "Missing You"

Tchami preps his forthcoming EP 'The After Life' with a new single, "Missing You."

Khal4049 days ago
ac slater fixation photography
Music

Zinc - "Show Me (AC Slater Remix)"

For his first remix of 2015, the nightbass specialist AC Slater shares something that's been waiting in the pipeline for a minute. He took Zinc's "Sho

khrisd4210 days ago
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Music

AC Slater - "Fifty K"

Truth be told, AC Slater is one of the more consistent producers doing it right now. In the past few years, ever since he admittedly took it back to t

khrisd4328 days ago
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Music

Shift K3Y - "I Know (AC Slater Remix)"

I honestly didn't need to know how this would sound before knowing if I'd dig it; AC Slater remixing Shift K3Y just makes sense, right? Glad to know I

khrisd4353 days ago
ac slater live
Music

AC Slater Announces Night Bass Fall 2014 North American Tour

Here at DAD, we've been hella amped for AC Slater's material. He was my personal MVP of 2013, and much of that was due to his championing of the "night bass" sound, which combines everything a bass-loving freak like myself loves about UK garage, house, and other styles. If you're still on some "WTF is night bass?!?" shit, you need to check out AC's Diplo & Friends mix... or you can check out his new August 2014 mix below. Whatever's clever.

khrisd4369 days ago
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Music

Download AC Slater's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Over the last few years, AC Slater's gone from "that producer/DJ I've seen in the dance music blogosphere over the years" to "AC Slater is one of my f

khrisd4372 days ago
night bass july 2014 tape pack
Music

Download the Night Bass July 2014 Tape Pack

On Fourth of July eve, the Night Bass monthly went down and it sounds like it was pure vibes! DJ EZ was headlining, playing what's said to be his firs

khrisd4382 days ago
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Music

Skrillex's Nest HQ Announces Free Label, Nest

This was bound to happen. Over the last year, Skrillex's Nest HQ has been a site that's pushed a lot of the same talents that OWSLA co-signs, while al

khrisd4484 days ago
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Music

Migos - "Dope In My Sock (AC Slater Remix)"

Brooklyn's AC Slater has been on a literal rampage with original production in the past year. The consistency is kind of ridiculous, and if you take

nappy4553 days ago
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Music

Download AC Slater's "Night Bass x THUMP Mix, Vol. 1"

One of the best things about 2013 was pretty much everything AC Slater did. So enamored with his catalog last year that I had to speak to him and basi

khrisd4558 days ago
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