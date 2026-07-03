22 Savage

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21 Savage speaks on 22 Savage beef
Music

21 Savage Speaks on His Past Beef With 22 Savage

21 traded a few jabs with parody rapper back in 2016. 21 says they no longer have any issues: 'He DM'd me back then and apologized ... and he stopped doing it.'

Joshua Espinoza1498 days ago

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