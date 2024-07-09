Complex Picks: The Best Content Creator Equipment To Buy Now

Content creation is a big part of almost everyone’s life right now. Whether you’re doing it for fun, for likes, or as a career, you’ll need the right equipment to make the best videos, podcasts, and cleanest streams or just to take good photos. Complex has you covered there, selecting the best of the best content creator equipment available on Amazon. They say you can’t cop clout, but having the right stuff can never hurt.
Price: $11.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Start simple with this suction phone case, which can easily be mounted on a mirror or tiled wall. Stick it up, then make your first video. Easy.
Price: $33.07
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Or take things to the next level with this tripod stand/ring light combo. It’s USB-powered and comes with a wireless remote that let’s users take selfies or videos from up to 33 feet away.
Sale Price: $21.98 (orig. $25.98)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
You’re also going to need a phone tripod without a ring light for filming outside.
Price: $59.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon
If you want to go all-in on video content or streaming, set yourself up right with this affordable kit, featuring a VXR10 shotgun condenser mic, cables, and an LED video light.
Price: $79.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon
For another take on the ring light/smartphone video rig, try this handheld stabilizer with the added benefit of high color rendering.
Price: $27.71
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Walk, talk, and film POV.
Sale Price: $109.99 (orig. $129.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
A clean look with crystal clear sound. Rock the mic right on podcasts or streams.
Sale Price: $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon
An overhead light with camera mount allows for precise, detailed filming.
Price: $18.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Content creation isn’t all video. If you need to shoot product or looks, this pristine white background will make your photos pop off.
Price: $13.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon
Create a mini-mood with this light box featuring six different color backgrounds.
All products were independently curated by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.