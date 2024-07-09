Complex Picks: The Best Content Creator Equipment To Buy Now

Jul 09, 2024
Content creation is a big part of almost everyone’s life right now. Whether you’re doing it for fun, for likes, or as a career, you’ll need the right equipment to make the best videos, podcasts, and cleanest streams or just to take good photos. Complex has you covered there, selecting the best of the best content creator equipment available on Amazon. They say you can’t cop clout, but having the right stuff can never hurt.

Grips Mystick Sticky Phone Stand Silicone Suction Phone Case Mount

Complex Picks showcases a silicone suction phone case mount called &quot;Grips Mystick Phone Stand&quot; priced at $11.99
Amazon/Complex

Price: $11.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Start simple with this suction phone case, which can easily be mounted on a mirror or tiled wall. Stick it up, then make your first video. Easy.

UBeesize 12” Selfie Ring Light with 62” Extendable Tripod Stand & Remote

Ubeesize 12&quot; Selfie Ring Light with 62&quot; extendable tripod stand and remote, priced at $33.07. Labelled as Complex Picks in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Price: $33.07
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Or take things to the next level with this tripod stand/ring light combo. It’s USB-powered and comes with a wireless remote that let’s users take selfies or videos from up to 33 feet away.

64” Tripod for Cell Phone & Camera, Phone Tripod with Remote

Advertisement for a 64” phone tripod with remote, suitable for cell phones and cameras. Sale price is $21.98 (originally $25.98). Featured in Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $21.98 (orig. $25.98)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

You’re also going to need a phone tripod without a ring light for filming outside. 

Movo Content Creator Video Kit with VXR10 Shotgun Condenser Video Microphone and Mini LED Video Light

Movo Content Creator Video Kit featured in Complex picks, includes VXR10 shotgun condenser video microphone and mini LED video light. Price: $59.95
Amazon/Complex

Price: $59.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon

If you want to go all-in on video content or streaming, set yourself up right with this affordable kit, featuring a VXR10 shotgun condenser mic, cables, and an LED video light.

ULANZI Smartphone Video Rig with Light

Ulanzi Smartphone Video Rig with ring light and cellphone handheld stabilizer. Price: $79.95. This product is featured as Complex Picks in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Price: $79.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon

For another take on the ring light/smartphone video rig, try this handheld stabilizer with the added benefit of high color rendering. 

Aunote Neck Phone Holder

Aunote Neck Phone Holder featured in Complex Picks, suited for POV/Vlog, with a magnetic neck mount for phones. Price: $27.71
Amazon/Complex

Price: $27.71
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Walk, talk, and film POV.

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone for gaming, streaming, podcasting, Twitch, YouTube, Discord, recording. Sale price: $109.99 (orig. $129.99)
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $109.99 (orig. $129.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

A clean look with crystal clear sound. Rock the mic right on podcasts or streams. 

Overhead Camera Mount with Ring Light

Complex Picks: Overhead Camera Mount with Ring, Flexible Articulating Phone Arm Stand. Sale Price: $33.99 (originally $49.99)
Amazon/Complex

Sale Price: $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

An overhead light with camera mount allows for precise, detailed filming. 

GFCC 8FTX10FT White Backdrop

GFCC 8FTX10FT White Backdrop for photography photo booth, price $18.99. Featured in The Ultimate Complex Shopping Guide
Amazon/Complex

Price: $18.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Content creation isn’t all video. If you need to shoot product or looks, this pristine white background will make your photos pop off. 

Photo Light Box 10"

Advertisement for &quot;Complex Picks Photo Light Box 10&quot;. It highlights a portable folding photography light tent kit with 2 light bars for $13.99
Amazon/Complex

Price: $13.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Create a mini-mood with this light box featuring six different color backgrounds. 

