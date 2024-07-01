Levi's and McLaren Racing Team Up for New Collection

Levi's has teamed up with McLaren Racing for a new collection consisting of pieces inspired by the storied British car manufacturer's legacy.

The collection, which launches worldwide on July 3 and will be available on Levi's website and in select Levi's stores, features a number of bold pieces that draw directly from McLaren's history. Among the pieces are a racing jacket, racing suit, racing gloves, heritage trucker, heritage 501 jeans, t-shirts, and a racing bandana.

The racing jacket is one of the clear highlights here, sporting a cropped and boxy fit complete with an embroidered logo on the back. The racing suit features the same wash, complete with vintage-inspired patches and a full print down the leg.

Check out some pictures from the collection below.