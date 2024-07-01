Levi's and McLaren Racing Team Up for New Collection

The collection draws from the storied car manufacturer's history.

Jul 01, 2024
Levi's
Levi's

Levi's has teamed up with McLaren Racing for a new collection consisting of pieces inspired by the storied British car manufacturer's legacy.

The collection, which launches worldwide on July 3 and will be available on Levi's website and in select Levi's stores, features a number of bold pieces that draw directly from McLaren's history. Among the pieces are a racing jacket, racing suit, racing gloves, heritage trucker, heritage 501 jeans, t-shirts, and a racing bandana.

The racing jacket is one of the clear highlights here, sporting a cropped and boxy fit complete with an embroidered logo on the back. The racing suit features the same wash, complete with vintage-inspired patches and a full print down the leg.

Check out some pictures from the collection below.

Two models stand in front of racing cars wearing full-body denim jumpsuits with patches, posing near a scenic body of water
Levi's
A person is standing with their back to the camera wearing a denim jumpsuit with the number 58 on it, holding gloves and a helmet next to an orange car
Levi's
Model in a denim jumpsuit stands beside an orange race car near water. The jumpsuit is adorned with various patches. Trees are visible in the background
Levi's
Person in denim jacket and jeans stands in front of a wall with racing car parts displayed
Levi's
Person in a denim jacket and jeans with patches, standing in front of a wall. No visible text or additional context in the image
Levi's
Two people standing in front of cars: one in a printed t-shirt and overalls, the other in a denim jacket and jeans with a headscarf
Levi's
LevisMclaren

