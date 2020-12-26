Name a more dynamic duo than Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield, we'll wait. Over the course of the last 30 plus years, the basketball icon and the noted Nike designer have shifted styles thanks to their timeless work together. When it comes to decadence and durability, not many shoes have lasted the test of time quite like the Air Jordan 12.

Inspired by wingtip dress shoes and Japan's rising sun flag, the Air Jordan 12 proved both smooth and spirited when it debuted during the 1996-97 NBA season. Worn by Jordan on the campaign for his fifth NBA championship, the Tinker creation outfitted MJ for the memorable "Flu Game" in Utah. In the years since staking its claim in hoops history, the Air Jordan 12 has continued to transcend culture and fashion through retro releases.

In celebration of this weekend's debut of the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game," we're highlighting the best Air Jordan 12s available right now at Flight Club.