King Keraun may be funny when he’s on stage, but he’s always serious about his ’fits—no matter the occasion. With that in mind, Keraun recently packed his bags (fishing gear included), and trekked the hills of Agoura, California to hit up Lake Malibu for a little relaxation on the water. With boating and fishing on the brain, the actor-comedian set out for a zen afternoon, dressed in his own custom Take Me Fishing x Brick & Woods capsule collection.

Decked out in the collection’s five signature pieces—vest, T-shirt, shorts, hat, and of course, a fishing pole—Keraun hit the lake in style. But, according to the Houston native, no matter what you wear, fishing is always best when you actually catch some fish.

Beginning July 26 through August 15, Keraun is giving Complex readers a chance to win his exclusive capsule collection. So stay tuned for details and in the meantime here’s a sneak peek of the Take Me Fishing x Brick & Woods fishing collection, courtesy of the King himself.