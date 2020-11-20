America might be at the center of the current conversation about race, but the history and roots of racial inequality extend far beyond our borders. Focused on the experiences of West Indian immigrants living in London, Amazon Prime Video’s Small Axe explores the lasting effects racism and discrimination have on this community.

Written, directed, and executive produced by Academy Award Winner Steve McQueen, the anthology series is broken down into five distinct films inspired by real-life events from the late 1960s to mid 1980s. Small Axe—which gets its name from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe”—boasts an all-star cast that includes John Boyega, Letita Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Steve Toussaint, among others.

The first film in the anthology series, Mangrove, is available now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and will be followed each week by a new feature release helmed by McQueen. Vividly capturing the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people who had the courage and resilience to speak out about racial injustice in their West Indian community, Small Axe is a timely collection of films that is sure to spark conversation.

