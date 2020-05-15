18-year-old UK drill star SL is back with his second release of the year entitled "Bad Luck", which follows February's "Hit The Block" with Pa Salieu.

For his latest single, SL connects with hip-hop super-producer Kenny Beats (Gucci Mane, Rico Nasty), whose flute-driven trap creation is the perfect fit for the rapper's choppy flows. Lyrically, SL focuses on street codes—the rules you have to follow if you're running the roads—while also boasting about the quality of smoke he has in his rizzler.

The track's Teeeezy C-directed visuals show the Croydon, South London native smoking in a dark room, interspersed with play-doh animation revolving around a hood story.

Peep the video for "Bad Luck" above, and be sure to add the songs to your playlists.