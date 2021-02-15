A 66-year-old woman was arrested near the White House over the weekend after police found a loaded handgun and a handwritten letter for Joe Biden inside her car, TMZ reports.

The woman reportedly drove up to a security checkpoint in downtown Washington D.C. Saturday night with a man sitting in the passenger side, and told officers that she was there to meet with Biden, and give him a letter. Her answer convinced police to conduct a search of the vehicle where they found the gun. She was detained for possession of an unregistered firearm, and her case has been taken up by the Secret Service.

It’s the second time in as many months that someone has attempted to get past White House security with weapons in tow. Last month, Wesley Allen Beeler, of Virginia, was arrested after a loaded handgun, over 500 rounds of ammunition, and fake inaugural credentials were discovered inside his truck following a search. Beeler was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

These incidents come in the backdrop of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just over a month ago. Despite evidence proving Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit these unprecedented acts over what they incorrectly believed to be a rigged 2020 presidential election, the Senate failed to reach the 67-vote threshold required to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Last month, Linda Magovern, 63, was charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey, and fleeing a law enforcement officer after she told White House checkpoint security that she was a member of Biden’s cabinet before driving off when asked to provide her license.