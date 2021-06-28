While the CDC encouraged unvaccinated people to stop wearing masks last month, World Health Organization officials are urging the opposite.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading internationally, WHO official Dr. Mariangela Simao said that “people cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” according to CNBC.

⚠️WEAR MASK EVEN IF VACCINATED—Top @WHO leader urges masks against #DeltaVariant even if 2-dose vaxxed. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces—even if you’re vaccinated” #COVID19🧵https://t.co/qPZTmcy9iW pic.twitter.com/j5V6fbHdoi — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 26, 2021

Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, added during a briefing in Geneva that the vaccine “alone won’t stop community transmission.”