The Karens are at it again.

A TikTok video began circulating this week, showing an unidentified woman throwing a tantrum inside an airport. The footage, which was shared by TikTok user @kevdurio19, begins with the woman screaming at airport police after she allegedly entered a restricted area.

“He threw me to the ground!” shouts the woman, who identified herself as “Terry Ann.” “I want the manager of the fucking airport here! Who saw him choke me to the ground?!”

The person behind the camera then chimes in, suggesting the woman was in the wrong: “I saw you run through the door when you weren’t supposed to.”

“He choke-holded me to the ground! I am a woman in a dress!” she screams, prompting the cameraman to say, “boo hoo!”

“Boo hoo? You fuck off,” the woman responds. “I want the manager of the airport here!”

The events leading up to the meltdown remain unclear, as do the time and place of the incident. TikTok user @kevdurio19 wrote that the video was filmed at the Indianapolis International Airport; however, gate E38A that is seen in the clip does not exist at the location.

“A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media” IIA tweeted Thursday. “Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport.”

Some suspected the meltdown occurred at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport or the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A spokesperson for the latter told the IndyStar that the video was not filmed there, while representatives for DFW have yet to comment.

Although there are still many questions surrounding the video, Twitter users had a lot to say about the incident and the woman has since been dubbed “Boo Hoo Karen.”

