It seems Karens will never learn.

On Monday, California resident Ja’Shear Bryant posted a Facebook video of an unfortunate interaction at a Moreno Valley Walmart. The footage begins with a visibly upset woman standing in the parking lot with her cellphone up to her ear. The beginning of their exchange was not caught on camera, but Bryant claims the woman falsely accused him of stealing her young child’s cellphone. Bryant said the woman was eyeing him in the store, right around the time her child’s phone had seemingly gone missing.

“I know I’m Black with tattoos, so she automatically assumes I have it,” he said in the video.

Bryant explained that the woman had tracked the phone and determined it was located in the parking lot next to his car. Bryant continued to tell the woman he did not have the device.

“She runs up to me and says, ‘Excuse me, you have my son’s phone?’ I pull my phone out, and tell her I do not … The reason I’m not leaving is because I don’t have the phone. That’s why I’m not leaving.”