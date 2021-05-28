The Biden administration is considering whether to implement COVID-19 vaccine “passports” for international travel from the United States.

In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said “we’re taking a very close look at” such measures. “One of our principles that has guided us throughout the pandemic is the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and making sure that any passport we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised, and so we’re taking a very close look at that,” he explained.

As more and more Americans have been vaccinated, interest in traveling abroad has increased. Due to the ongoing pandemic, however, it’s clear there’s still some hesitancy among some when it comes to traveling. The idea of a “vaccine passport” has been discussed before, and as with everything in America, it’s become something of a divisive topic. “There’s an underlying point here of course, which is; Everyone should get vaccinated,” added Mayorkas.

Just earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “We are not instituting vaccine passports from a federal level.” Instead, it’s been suggested that any “vaccine passports” in the United States would simply aim to help Americans deal with any countries with specific entry guidelines.

In a statement, Homeland Security spokesperson Liza Acevedo clarified there will not be a federal database of vaccinations, and Americans will not need to prove they’re vaccinated. Work on such a “vaccine passport” program is specifically focused on allowing “all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements,” Acevedo said.