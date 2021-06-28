A professor at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, died on Friday after falling 150 feet to his death down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park in the country.

According to the park, 52-year-old David Shrider was hiking up the mountain and had asked for help during the hike, but it is unclear if his request had anything to do with his fall. “A family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope,” the park reported. Shrider was hiking with five friends and family members, including his son, “When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911.”

Shrider’s body was recovered and examined by the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage​​​​​​​. CBS News also reported that Miami University shared a post on Facebook paying tribute to the professor who was described as a valuable member of the community.

“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large.” the school said. “His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020.”

A wife and one child survive Shrider.