A white Oklahoma teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video recorded during a class showed her calling a Black student the n-word.

KWTV reports that the incident in question was recorded at Holdenville high school, and shows the teacher say the slur during a tense argument with one of her students. Near the start of the clip, the student can be seen pacing while talking to someone on a cellphone about how he plans to “walk home.” The teacher wasn’t happy about it and insisted that she would be “keeping” him in the classroom.

The situation then proceeded to escalate when she tried to physically block him from leaving the room. At one point he can be heard calling her a “bitch,” and she proceeds to grab his backpack as he tries to leave. “You better watch where you touch me,” the student said, before she replied, “You better get yourself over there, n***a, do it.” The whole classroom reacted to the moment with a gasp, and she then attempted to justify her usage of the slur. “I asked you. … ’What would happen if I said it?’ Right? And so, you didn’t think it was okay,” she said.

He appears to grab the glasses from the teacher’s face and threw them, which is a lot more polite than what racists actually deserve. The video was first shared on Facebook.

EMBED HERE?

The incident in question happened on Friday, April 9. The teacher reportedly did not show up to school on Monday, and she was placed on administrative leave by Tuesday. The school has since said that a full investigation into the incident is underway.

“Holdenville Public Schools' main priority is the safety and well-being of our students," said Superintendent Randy Davenport in a statement. "The district is fully aware of the incident that occurred at our high school on Friday, April 9, 2021. At this time, the staff member in question has been placed on administrative leave and will be through the duration of a full investigation is completed."