Philippine fast food chain Jollibee is facing backlash after a customer allegedly received a deep fried towel instead of its famous crispy fried chicken.

Alique Perez discovered the unappetizing item after placing an order from a Jollibee restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, a financial district in the Philippines city of Taguig.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Perez explained the incident alongside photos of the disgusting meal.

“We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep fried towel. How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?” Perez wrote.

Jollibee addressed the incident in a public statement released later the same day, announcing that the Bonifacio Global City store would be closed for three days to “thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team.”

“Jollibee has carefully developed and complied with food preparation systems to ensure that we deliver excellent quality products and customer satisfaction. We will continue to endeavor to deliver on the high standards we have set for ourselves and franchisees,” the company wrote.