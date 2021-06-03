Behold the collective power of Young Nudy and 21 Savage.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user posted video from a recent graduation party that caused thousands of dollars in damage. The footage, shared by @topxkazi, shows a large crowd of revelers turning up to Nudy and 21’s joint track “EA,” off the former’s 2017 project SlimeBall 2. The attendees are seen packed inside a small room, jumping and shouting out the lyrics before there is a loud commotion and screams of distress. It turns out the track got party-goers so enthusiastic they caused the floor to completely cave in.

Twitter user @topxkazi initially wrote that the event went down at an Airbnb and was on the hook for $15,000.

“We threw the littest graduation party of 2021 at a AirBnB and the floor caved in,” the video was captioned. “We was listening to ‘EA’ by Young Nudy and n****s got too lit. Now I have to pay for 15k in damages. Can y’all fwm?”

A subsequent video shows the full extent of the damages. Abraham Nelson of Marietta, Georgia, has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the bill. The description on the fundraiser page states “people got hurt,” but the number and extent of injuries remains unclear.

@topxkazi claims the owner of the Airbnb approved the party—without an attendance cap—as long as he was paid “extra.” The host of the event has also called on his followers to “spam” Nudy to let him know “what his music doin to people.”

A rep for Young Nudy told Complex the rapper is aware of the video going viral and plans to contribute money towards the GoFundMe.