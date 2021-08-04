The Department of Justice announced Wednesday an indictment charging nine individuals in an interstate gun trafficking operation that allegedly included firearms used in Blixky Gang music videos.

Between August 2020 and April of this year, defendants are alleged to have used a Georgia resident as a “straw purchaser” in the purchasing of at least 87 firearms from at least six licensees in the state. The Georgia resident, identified as DuVaughn Wilson, is alleged to have made roughly 30 transactions, all while stating he was the purchaser despite buying the guns on other defendants’ behalf. Once purchased, the indictment alleges, many of the weapons were illegally resold.

Prosecutors say that weapons were ultimately transferred to members of Blixky Gang “in many instances,” with some of them later used in music videos recorded by Blixky Gang members. The videos in question also feature some of the defendants mentioned in Wednesday’s indictment. Courtney Schloss, also known as Balenci of Blixky Gang, is among the defendants facing interstate travel with intent to engage in gun trafficking charges.

“Today’s arrests shut down the alleged gun pipeline of these nine defendants,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said. “These arrests should also send a message to anyone who is thinking about illegally selling guns to New Yorkers or illegally bringing guns to New York: We and our law enforcement partners are watching. And we will prosecute gun traffickers to the fullest extent of the law.”

A total of 18 firearms allegedly purchased by Wilson have been recovered by authorities. During a stop in South Carolina last November, for example, authorities took into their possession a number of weapons including a high capacity .40 caliber magazine and a nine-millimeter drum magazine.

James Thomas (a.k.a. Spazz), Duvaughn Wilson (a.k.a. Dupree), Courtney Schloss (a.k.a. Bway/Balenci), Ken Alexander (a.k.a. Ryu), Argam Taj (a.k.a. Sour), Samuel Taj (a.k.a. Sosa), Christopher Machado (a.k.a. Chris Elite), Harlie Ramos (a.k.a. White Girl), and Jamel Thomas (a.k.a. Mel) have all been charged with conspiracy to commit gun trafficking.

All nine defendants have also been charged with gun trafficking. James Thomas, Duvaughn Wilson, and Courtney Schloss face additional charges of interstate travel with intent to engage in gun trafficking. The latter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.