The Beyoncés, Rihannas, and Kylie Jenners of the world stand out as some of today’s most recognizable business women. These women have managed to find countless ways to multiply their millions of dollars and grow their consumer market. But celebrities aren’t the only women making waves in the business world. Plenty of everyday women have launched successful businesses all over the US—and that’s not an easy task. For starters, women are least likely to receive business loans, leading to less than 20 percent of all business ownership, according to a 2019 report from the US Census Bureau. From that number, almost 100 percent are small business owners.

In support of Women’s History Month and the millions of female entrepreneurs who provide exceptional services and products, the women of Complex are highlighting our favorite women-owned brands and companies. We have everything from restaurants, bookshops, boutiques, and jewelry stores to salons, bakeries, and more.

Check out our list, and support a women-owned business this month and every month.