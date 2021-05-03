A Pennsylvania couple is facing a number of charges after nearly $1 million worth of methamphetamine, Nazi paraphernalia, and six ghost guns were discovered in their home during a raid last week, NBC News reports.

According to NBC 10, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation executed a search warrant on the Northampton, Pennsylvania, residence of Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci, where they found 21.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,275 doses of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $972,475. In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Gallucci, 34. Weikert, 34, fled and remains at large, police said.

The couple has been charged with four counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver, three counts of Possession of Controlled Substances, three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 14 counts of Possession of Prohibited Firearms, the Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro reports.

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”