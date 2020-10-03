Early Friday morning, online chatter rose to a fever pitch in reaction to President Donald Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 results— with many decrying the tweeted admission as “fake news.” By all other accounts, however, the news appears to be true, as sources close to the President say that he is coping with a low-grade fever, nasal congestion, and a cough. Trump is reportedly receiving an experimental treatment that consists of a polyclonal antibody cocktail created by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and is expected to be transported to Walter Reed Medical Center. Here’s everything we know about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Also Watch