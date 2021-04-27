As we continue down the government’s “roadmap out of lockdown”, one of the major tests is the advent of large social gatherings, particularly in-door ones like awards ceremonies. Festivals are already tentatively scheduling in events for later in the year, but now it’s been announced that the BRIT Awards will be an in-person event and that the government will be watching very closely to see how it plays out.

What’s most crucial is that the May 11 event, which is to be hosted by Jack Whitehall, will be taking place in doors at London’s O2 Arena with an audience made up of 2,500 frontline workers and another 1,500 corporate invitees. Attendees will not have to wear masks, nor will they have to socially distance, but they will be required to present a negative COVID test taken before the event. They’re also being asked to take tests after the show, to track any potential transmission between audience members.

This year’s BRITs will be part of a handful of test events overseen by the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) as part of their pilot plan. Other events in the pilot plan include a 3,000-capacity nightclub in Liverpool in April opening its doors on April 30, an outdoor concert on May 2 with 5,000 attendees, and the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 15, which is expected to attract 21,000 attendees.

The Brit Awards’ chief executive, Geoff Taylor, said: “Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed.”