More evidence has emerged that shows Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce has been in the works for months.

In fact, the former couple was reportedly set to make their announcement in March, which was supposed to coincide with Melinda taking her kids and their significant others to Calivigny Island in Grenada, TMZ reports. Melinda wanted everyone to get away to avoid the media circus that was inevitable once the divorce was revealed—and Bill wasn’t invited.

While Bill and Melinda’s lawyers couldn’t resolve the divorce before the scheduled trip, Melinda went anyway. The family apparently knew that the pair were splitting up and took Melinda’s side, with the outlet writing that Bill didn’t get the invite because everyone was upset with him. It seems that the divorce wasn’t amicable and the family is allegedly mad at Bill for his behavior. Melinda also reportedly rented the whole island for a reasonable $132,000 per night.

Melinda and Bill have also been divvying up their stocks. In addition to giving Melinda almost $2 billion worth of stock on the day of the divorce announcement, Bill has also given her approximately $120 million shares of Coca-Cola Femsa and $386 million of Grupo Televisa.

While TMZ reports that they have decided on a property settlement, many are still wondering who will get their sprawling Seattle estate, called Xanadu 2.0. Worth upwards of $131 million, the 66,000-square-foot lakefront property included a spa, 60-foot pool, gym, trampoline room, and a stream for fish—at least it did back in 1995, per a New York Times story. The home’s exact specifications have been under lock-and-key, with a tour of the property auctioning for $35,000 in 2009. The Gates also own surrounding pieces of land, so any effort to be nosey is impossible.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their break up on May 3, with Bill divulging the news on social media. The couple had been married for 27 years and share three children.