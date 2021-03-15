An Army reservist charged with taking part in the Capitol insurrection is known to be a White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base he worked at as a contractor, according to prosecutors.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, who the Navy conducted an internal investigation into, was revealed to have promoted racist and sexist views and found to have worn a “Hitler mustache,” following the investigation. Of the 44 of Hale-Cusanelli’s coworkers interviewed by the the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, 34 said he held “extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women.”

Along with cellphone images of him with a “Hitler mustache” and pro-Nazi cartoons, one of Hale-Cusanelli’s coworkers said he told him “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.”

Hale-Cusanelli, who authorities say made videos of himself at the insurrection, has since been discharged from the Army Reserve and barred from the Navy base. He was charged with seven criminal counts, including obstructing congressional proceedings. Prosecutors said they see Hale-Cusanelli as dangerous and that he should remain in jail as he awaits trial.

His defense attorney has previously said Hale-Cusanelli maintains that he isn’t a white supremacist.