In a development that would otherwise go unnoticed by all but the most eagle-eyed of us, Amazon has swapped the tape on its app logo. This was allegedly due to the fact that the old illustrated tape looked too much like Hitler’s toothbrush mustache.

TMZ points out that the old icon was a blue shopping cart that was swapped out for the vaguely Hitler-esque one in January. That (now also former) icon was a cardboard box with some frizzy tape. That idea was short-lived, and square tape with a corner pulled up quickly replaced it.

Anyway this whole article could just boil down to it was this (on the left) now it’s this (on the right), as pictured below:

The Verge reported on the tweak, and said that it came after customer feedback, so chalk this up to one of those “whatever it’s just not worth it let’s just change the thing” things.

“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said, per The Verge. “We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

I *re-reads quote* alright whatever, moving on…