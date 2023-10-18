Rumor of 'Fake Lawyer' Who Won 26 Cases Before Getting Found Out Goes Viral But Isn’t Exactly True

Read anything about a “fake lawyer” with a purported string of court victories in Kenya lately? If you’re chronically online, chances are good that you have. However, a key facet of the increasingly viral story—namely that one such individual allegedly had 26 case wins to their name—has been brought into question by the country’s top bar association.

Per a report from the New York Times this week, the Law Society of Kenya previously called for local police to arrest Brian Njagi Mwenda after it was discovered that he had been acting as a lawyer after allegedly “stealing the identity of a lawyer with a very similar name.” At one point, the Times’ Abdi Latif Dahir points out, the man was hired to work at a law firm, only to later lose the gig after he “bungled” several cases.