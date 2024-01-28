Walmart Employee Claims She Was Fired After Sharing Video of Mother Neglecting Her Baby Inside Store

A Walmart employee claims she was fired for posting a video she took of a toddler wearing nothing but a diaper in cold temperatures while his mother was shopping.

The former employee, named Felecia Darling, told WLBT News she was fired for going against company policy by sharing the video on social media. According to Darling, the mother walked into the store with her child and put him in a shopping basket, only wearing a diaper while shivering.

Darling began recording, and several shoppers confronted the mother about the baby's condition, which led to her putting her jacket on him. At one point in the video, the mother stopped in a freezer aisle and tossed a bag of frozen vegetables at the child. Police arrested the mother, named Kambria Darby, and she is facing a child neglect charge.