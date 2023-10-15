T-Mobile Plans to Switch Users to Pricier Plans, Says It’s Not a Price Hike

T-Mobile is hitting its customers with much more expensive plans starting next week unless they choose to opt-out, according to CNET.

Earlier this week, leaked documents showed the cellphone company will be implementing new plans for their Go5G service. What that means for T-Mobile users is they will be migrated to the new plans unless they call the company and pass on the switch.

The documents were first shared on Reddit before The Mobile Report confirmed the news. According to the documents, the plans affected by the switch are the Magenta, One, Magenta 55+, Simple Choice/Select Choice, and Simple Choice Business. Customer service reps are also being trained to tell people, "We are not raising the price of any of our plans; we are moving you to a newer plan with more benefits at a different cost."

In a statement to CNET, T-Mobile said customers can expect a $10 increase per line with the migration. It's important to note there's no clear word on how much time customers have to opt out of the new plans.

"We're always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services so we're moving a small number who were on older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features," T-Mobile said.

The change in plans comes three years after T-Mobile merged with Sprint, in a deal that was approved if the carrier promised it would raise its rates. The company introduced a Price Lock promise to keep rates where they were at, but that only applied to plans from the last two years.