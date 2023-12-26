Apple Removes Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches Following International Trade Commission Ban

Apple can no longer sell the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 after the White House refused to veto the International Trade Commission's (ITC) product ban.

President Joe Biden and his administration had until Christmas Day to rescind the ban that stopped Apple from selling various new models, such as the Series 9 and Ultra 2, because they violated patents registered to another company.

The office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai confirmed the decision in a statement Tuesday, saying, "After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC's determination, and the ITC's decision became final on December 26, 2023."

In a statement to Reuters, an Apple spokesperson confirmed it's appealing, saying, "We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible."