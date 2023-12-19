Parenting Advice YouTuber Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty to Four Counts of Child Abuse

Ruby Franke, a mother of six who gained popularity for documenting her parenting style on her now-defunct YouTube channel, pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

As part of her plea deal, Franke admitted to forcing her son to spend several hours working on physical tasks outdoors from May 22 through Aug. 30 without adequate water, as reported by CBS News. In addition to getting "repeated and serious sunburns," he was denied food and isolated from others in an experience akin to solitary confinement.

The plea agreement dictates Franke will testify against her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, who was arrested along with her earlier this year, according to KUTV. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

According to the New York Times, each count carries a maximum of 15 years, as well as a fine upwards of $10,000. Franke will remain behind bars until her sentencing.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a press release, obtained by NBC News, that the agency received a report in late August regarding the well-being of a juvenile, who turned out to be Franke's 12-year-old son. The child climbed out of a window at Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor.

Authorities said the child was "emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities." When they showed up at Hildebrandt's residence, Franke's 10-year-old daughter Eve was found in a similar condition. The two were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The remaining four children were removed from the home and taken to Utah's Department of Child and Family Services.

Hildebrandt was also charged with six counts of child abuse.

Child and Family Services were called on the Franke family in June 2020 after their 15-year-old son Chad admitted in a video to sleeping on a beanbag for seven months because he played pranks on his younger brother Russell, as reported by Business Insider. Chad and Russell had been living in the same room prior to his punishment.

Ruby told the outlet, at the time, the intention behind the video was to showcase Chad's excitement about having a room again and how he was making the space his own with LED lights and finished puzzles on the wall.