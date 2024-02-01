Target Pulls Activity Book After Getting Called Out for Mislabeling Historical Black Figures

An item in the store mislabeled three historical Black figures: W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, and Carter G. Woodson.

Feb 01, 2024
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Target has announced plans to rescind a book from their stands that mislabeled three influential Black civil rights leaders.

According to People, the magnet activity book titled Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity incorrectly displayed W.E.B. Du Bois as Carter G. Woodson, Woodson as Booker T. Washington and Washington as Du Bois. In a statement made to the outlet, Target said that the chain "will no longer be selling this product in stores or online” and that the company has made the product’s publisher "aware of the errors."

The item surfaced in a TikTok post from last month, where user @Issatete shared her disappointment over the mislabeling and demanded that Target pull the item from shelves. "I don't know who's in charge of Target but these need to be pulled off the shelves immediately," she said in the 1-minute clip.

@issatete

Idk who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nontheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok

♬ original sound - Issa tete

Explaining that she teaches U.S. History and majored in social studies, the TikToker added that she "noticed some discrepancies" once she opened the item. She compared the aforementioned historical figures to the characters drawn in the book, clarifying what the men looked like.

“I get it, mistakes happen,” she concluded. “But this needs to be corrected ASAP.”

@Issatete followed up in a second TikTok, to celebrate the item's removal from stores, although she said they didn't issue an apology. "I never blamed Target, I just told them to take it off the shelves," she said. "I just asked them, 'Remove this, this ain't right. Someone needs to take accountability."

@issatete

Replying to @Issa tete i guess this is the closest thing to an update i have…thank you again for making my video reach @TMZ #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok

♬ original sound - Issa tete

"Like I said, I'm a U.S. [History] teacher, I was not gonna let that slide," she added.

TargetBHMStoresTiktokBlack History Month

Latest in Life

Welcome to FOOD HEROES, First We Feast's new documentary series that highlights the extraordinary individuals and trailblazing organizations using food as a catalyst for social change. By revolutionizing food culture in their own communities, these 'heroes' are inspiring positive change on a national level. In places like North Philadelphia, Down North Pizzeria lives by the motto "Slingin' Pies and Saving Lives." The crew at Down North fights mass incarceration by exclusively hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to make their iconic Detroit-style pizza. In providing new opportunities for their employees, Down North spreads the gospel of "Need Justice, Knead Dough." In East L.A., former gang-member Jorge Urrea found redemption from the streets by selling fruit, becoming L.A'.s most beloved frutero. His stand, 'Pushin Fruits LA,' is a testament not only to his hustle, but his drive to inspire the young kids to improve their lives. And in Orange County, the Latino Muslim Unity coalition, led by Rida Hamida, is "breaking tortillas" and bridging cultural gaps with their #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque initiative. This powerful movement brings Latino and Muslim communities together over halal tacos in an effort to reframe their narratives and create positive social, cultural, and economic change. Tune in for the series premiere Tuesday Feb 6th!Welcome to FOOD HEROES, First We Feast's new documentary series that highlights the extraordinary individuals and trailblazing organizations using food as a catalyst for social change. By revolutionizing food culture in their own communities, these 'heroes' are inspiring positive change on a national level. In places like North Philadelphia, Down North Pizzeria lives by the motto "Slingin' Pies and Saving Lives." The crew at Down North fights mass incarceration by exclusively hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to make their iconic Detroit-style pizza. In providing new opportunities for their employees, Down North spreads the gospel of "Need Justice, Knead Dough." In East L.A., former gang-member Jorge Urrea found redemption from the streets by selling fruit, becoming L.A'.s most beloved frutero. His stand, 'Pushin Fruits LA,' is a testament not only to his hustle, but his drive to inspire the young kids to improve their lives. And in Orange County, the Latino Muslim Unity coalition, led by Rida Hamida, is "breaking tortillas" and bridging cultural gaps with their #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque initiative. This powerful movement brings Latino and Muslim communities together over halal tacos in an effort to reframe their narratives and create positive social, cultural, and economic change. Tune in for the series premiere Tuesday Feb 6th!Play button icon
LIFE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Meet These Extraordinary FOOD HEROES in Our New Documentary Series