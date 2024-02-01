Target Pulls Activity Book After Getting Called Out for Mislabeling Historical Black Figures

Target has announced plans to rescind a book from their stands that mislabeled three influential Black civil rights leaders.

According to People, the magnet activity book titled Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity incorrectly displayed W.E.B. Du Bois as Carter G. Woodson, Woodson as Booker T. Washington and Washington as Du Bois. In a statement made to the outlet, Target said that the chain "will no longer be selling this product in stores or online” and that the company has made the product’s publisher "aware of the errors."

The item surfaced in a TikTok post from last month, where user @Issatete shared her disappointment over the mislabeling and demanded that Target pull the item from shelves. "I don't know who's in charge of Target but these need to be pulled off the shelves immediately," she said in the 1-minute clip.