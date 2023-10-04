Twitter Reacts to AI-Based Wearable That Transcribes and Uploads Everything You Say and Hear

Social media is up in arms over a new AI-powered device called the Rewind Pendant, which is going viral for—among other things—its eerie similarity to an iconic episode of Black Mirror.

On Monday, RewindAI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker took to Twitter (which Elon Musk would prefer we call X) to advertise the pre-orderable $59 item, which he describes as a "wearable that captures what you say and hear in the real world and then transcribes, encrypts, and stores it entirely locally on your phone."

In a brief video, Siroker also calls the Rewind app—which he's partially pitching to people with hearing loss—“a personalized AI powered by everything you’ve seen, said, or heard,” utilizing a “privacy-first approach” and offering “features for you to ensure no one is recorded without their consent.”