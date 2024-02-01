Person Asking Which Biblical Stories You'd Want to See Play Out IRL Prompts Hilarious Memes

A lot of people want to place outlandish bets on David and Goliath's fight.

Feb 01, 2024
Manusapon Kasosod via Getty Images

The Bible has countless stories from which readers can learn, but when people on social media were asked which biblical situations they would like to see play out in person they, understandably, took the moment to share some memes.

On Tuesday, January 30, a simple tweet from user @thespicexqueen garnered a lot of attention after they posed a simple question. "What biblical story/situation do you wish you could've seen play out in person?" they asked. With so many stories to choose from, people almost immediately started cracking jokes.

Perhaps one of the most popular suggestions is the battle between David and Goliath, with many suggesting the stacked odds against David would make for a hefty payday.

Another popular suggestion was Jesus Christ turning water into wine, because that just sounds like a good time for everyone involved.

Others just wanted to see Jesus himself offering up some miracles.

Of course, many wanted to witness the messiness first-hand, whether it be Jesus revealing someone's going to betray him at The Last Supper, or Adam and Eve getting kicked out of Eden.

Check out some other examples of biblical stories people wanna see for real below.

