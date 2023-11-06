Republican Mike Johnson hasn't even been speaker of the House for a month yet and we're already learning things about him we wish we hadn't.

In an interview at Benton, Louisana's Cypress Baptist Church's "War on Technology" event last year, Johnson admitted that he and his son track each other's online activity to make sure they aren't consuming pornographic content. He talked about an app they used called Covenant Eyes, a subscription-based software that tracks all of his electronic devices to provide a weekly report to an "accountability partner," in this case his then 17-year-old son.

“It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it," he shared. "It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate."