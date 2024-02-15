Driver Dies, Injures 5 After Crashing Into Austin Emergency Room

A driver who crashed into an emergency room at an Austin, Texas hospital on Tuesday died and left five injured.

Per ABC News, 57-year-old Michell Holloway crashed into the St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room around 5:30 p.m. local time. He was removed from the vehicle and received CPR at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly after. Five individuals were left with injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Austin Police Department spokesperson Ariel Crumes, it is not believed that Holloway intentionally crashed his vehicle into the building, and there's no indication he suffered a medical episode. Additionally, the speed at which he was traveling when he crashed into the hospital is also unclear.

Two of the injured are children, including one who was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Another adult involved in the incident was left with potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to David's Round Rock Medical Center. None of the operations at the hospital were interrupted because of the crash. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter DeYoung noted that the vehicle crashed into an aquarium, which likely absorbed some of the impact.

"To see I left the facility just 15 minutes before this occurred to then turn around and come back and see the response, to see the number of vehicles, to see things were already, everyone has been cared for," added DeYoung, per The Mirror. " And it's just, it was amazing. To have it under this circumstance, obviously, is tragic."

Eyewitness Stephen Hughes, who shot video of the immediate aftermath, said that it "felt like it was something out of a movie." Construction crews and engineers worked on the building overnight on Tuesday to repair the damages. An investigation is ongoing, police said.