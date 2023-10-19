Dad's Unimpressed Reaction to Daughter's Homecoming Proposal Goes Viral

One father's reaction to his young daughter getting a homecoming proposal in a school gym has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video first shared on the social media app by @kyraj07, a high school student was seen sheepishly asking a girl to homecoming right in front of her father. While homecoming and prom proposals going viral is nothing new, what made this one stand out is the reaction of her father, who seemed unimpressed with the situation. "He was just cool with the kid before it was go time," the caption for the video added.