Video Shows Target Store Partially Collapses After Landslide

“From the time it happened, it’s been all hands on deck, and people have just been trying to help out and get the situation resolved,” said Mayor Tatum to WSAZ. “And I know it’s not in the time frame we would like to see it open back up. Their initial time frame was 48 hours. I hate to say it, but acts of God are not covered under what we all think should happen.”

“It’s become an important place over the last 20-something years. Our goal is the same as everyone else’s -- getting them back open as safely as possible,” Mayor Tatum added.

Demolition of the damaged back portion of the store began on Friday with the other businesses in the plaza remaining open and not believed to be in any danger. However, three residences behind the store received voluntary eviction notices from Target prior to the slip and reportedly received offers from the retail corporation to cover their relocation costs.

“The safety of our team, guests, and neighbors is our top priority, and we are continuing to work on our Barboursville store to address the recent land movement,” said a Target spokesperson.

“Starting this week, we will be removing a damaged portion of the store and taking additional steps to prepare for construction in the coming months. We continue to closely assess the condition of the site and partner with local officials to secure the area and repair the store as safely as possible.”



