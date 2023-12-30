Kentucky Nurse 'So Happy to be Alive' After Kidney Stone Procedure Ended in Quadruple Amputation

A Kentucky woman’s life has been changed forever after a procedure to treat her kidney stones meant she had to lose her legs.

Lucinda “Cindy” Mullins, 41, said she received treatment for an infected kidney stone at a local hospital, according to local news station LEX 18.

Mullins was rushed to a hospital and was sedated for several days. When she woke up, the long-time nurse was informed that she would be losing her limbs.

"I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Mullins told the outlet. "The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life this is what's happened.'"

An outpouring of love and support quickly came as news spread of Mullins’ circumstances.

“At one time I think they told me 40 people were in the waiting room here. The calls and the texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement,” she said. “I just can’t fathom that people are doing things like that for me.”

Despite the outcome, the wife and mother of two said she woke up grateful, saying, "I'm just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband.”

She continued, “Slow down. Appreciate the things around you, especially your family. It’s okay to let people take care of you. If one person from this can see God all this, that made it all worth it.”

A GoFundMe for “adjustments” to Mullins’ home to accommodate her needs, in addition to prosthetics and adaptive equipment has raised nearly $75,000.