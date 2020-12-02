We've reached the point in quarantine where social media apps are just throwing things at the wall, knowing we've got little else to do. Shortly after Facebook bought into the cult of tiny circles with "fleets," TikTok announced an expanded version of its own videos.

The new format, rolled out selectively to certain accounts, expands the 60-second cap of TikTok videos to three minutes. Social media reporter Matt Navarra broke the news on Twitter.

Overall, the reaction of TikTok users on Twitter appears to be negative or suspicious.

TikTok has yet to comment publicly, but the expansion is definitely a gamble. The style of content and the experience of TikTok is built around speed. It remains to be seen if longer videos will result in users recognizing the app's time-sucking capabilities and doing something else.