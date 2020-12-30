Christian artist Sean Feucht has spent the last year on a bit of a COVID-19 whistle stop tour. The performer has stopped off in cities around the country to hold maskless worship concerts, spreading the word of God like some kind of airborne virus to all who might hear it. Needless to say, this has earned him many enemies, who view his announcements of further concerts as a dare to do something about his open flouting of coronavirus restrictions. Now, the Northern California-based artist is getting a fair amount of pushback for a planned performance in Los Angeles' Skid Row and Echo Park.

Pastors and other church leaders in the area have asked Feucht not to come, worried that the influx of fans could bring great harm to the homeless people of Los Angeles, where the virus continues to wreak havoc.

"We know based on his track record whatever he’s going to do is going to be maskless,” Church Without Walls pastor Stephen "Cue" Jn-Marie told the Los Angeles Times. "The problem we’re facing is even prior to the stay-at-home order, people come into the community and say they’re bringing resources but what they’re bringing is the disease.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she's instructed the Department of Public Health to respond to Feucht's concerts, which will take place throughout the week in recognition of the new year.

“I am aware and highly concerned of the planned events and have asked our Department of Public Health to look into this matter. Since this is in the jurisdiction of the City of Los Angeles, I’ve also referred the matter to the City Attorney’s office,” Solis told CBS Los Angeles.

Previously, Feucht drew the ire of another COVID-wracked city that had managed to control its outbreaks with strict regulations. He performed at Jackson Square in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter, drawing thousands along with the best-selling gospel artist Lauren Daigle. In response to the event, the City of New Orleans removed Daigle from a planned nationally televised New Year's Eve performance.

Feucht is unrepentant and plans to go ahead with his concerts.

Activists are planning to block the area with cars to keep Feucht from bringing his equipment.