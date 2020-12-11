London officially has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in England, with the capital set to head into Tier 3 next week after the recent surge in cases.

The city had the highest average infection rate in the country—191.8 per 100,000 people—for the week of November 30 to December 6, according to Public Health England's weekly surveillance study. Cases rose from 158.1 per 100,000 people in the previous week, with several news outlets reporting that Health Minister Helen Whateley will likely upgrade the alert level to Very High on December 19.

London's uptick in cases arrives as others around the rest of the UK plateaued, with PHE data showing case rates remained "at a similar level" for the week ending December 6 to what they were the week before.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London's public health chief, told The Evening Standard: "London now has the highest case rates of any region across the country and infections are increasing by the day. This is now a real test of our resilience as a city. We know that as cases go up, hospitalisations and deaths follow. The current trajectory is a worrying one, but we can change its course if every one of us does our bit. Our actions today will directly affect the health and wellbeing of ourselves and those close to us throughout the holidays, as well as influencing the burdens placed on our NHS over the festive period and New Year."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide the tiering allocations for the UK on Deecember 16, with the regulations expected to come into effect from December 19.