48 different attorneys general in the United States are joining a lawsuit against Facebook, claiming its acquisition of competitors like Instagram and WhatsApp amounted to unfair competitive practices under antitrust law.

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press conference. “Facebook used vast amounts of money to acquire potential rivals before they could threaten the company’s dominance.”

The Federal Trade Commission is expected to follow suit with an even more ambitious lawsuit, calling for the subsidiary companies like Instagram to be spun off, according to The Verge. Mark Zuckerberg testified at an antitrust hearing in Congress over the summer, and congressional advocates for stricter antitrust regulation applauded the lawsuits in press releases. Representative David Cicilline said in a statement that Facebook is a monopoly that "must be broken up."

Story is being updated.