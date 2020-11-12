It lasted for less than three hours, but it felt much, much longer.

At around 7 p.m. ET, reports of issues with YouTube started to spike in many areas around the world, including northeast of the United States, the U.K., Australia, and South America, according to DownDetector. The monitoring site revealed that at its peak, the number of reports totaled nearly 280,000 with roughly 95 percent of the complaints being about watching videos.

As the number of reports continued to rise, YouTube addressed the problem on Twitter.

In turn, people unable to watch videos on YouTube also took to Twitter to vent about their newfound frustrations with the site and the misguided and regrettable anger towards their router.

Shortly after 9 p.m. ET, YouTube shared the good news.