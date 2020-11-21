Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesperson for the 42-year-old confirmed the news in a statement to CNN, revealing Trump Jr. received his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has remained asymptomatic while under quarantine.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesperson said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

Trump Jr. is now among the dozens of people connected to the White House who have tested positive in recent months. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump confirmed their COVID-19 diagnoses nearly two months ago, shortly before POTUS was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Trump was discharged after three days and made a baseless claim that he was now "immune" to the disease.

Just like his father, Trump Jr. has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic and has been criticized for pushing false information about the disease. In late October, Trump Jr. claimed the United States' COVID-19 death rate was "almost nothing," despite the fact that 1,000 virus-related deaths were reported the very same day.

"The reality is this. If you look — I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago because I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections but I was like, 'Why aren't they talking about deaths?'" he said during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle. "Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this ... It's gone to almost nothing,"

