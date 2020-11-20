Barack Obama joked that the Navy SEALs could root out Donald Trump in the event that he wouldn't leave the White House during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While stopping by the late-night show to promote his new memoir, the former president inevitably got asked about the election win of his former VP Joe Biden. When Kimmel jokingly asked if there were any cubbyholes or hiding spots where someone might hide if they theoretically didn't want to leave the White House, Obama picked up the ball and ran with it.

"I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig him [Trump] out," Obama responded.

He also poked fun at Trump's general unwillingness to concede the election to Biden, and made light of the administration's ongoing attempts to have election results overturned by the courts. When Kimmel asked if Obama felt like his congratulations to Biden on winning were premature, he responded that he was "right on time."

"There seems to be some lag. The communications system in the White House used to be better, it was real time, you know," he joked. "There’s a lot of computers there that actually tell you what’s going on around the world."

On a more serious note, Obama told Kimmel that he believes Biden is uniquely suited for the crises he will face once he assumes office, especially the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"He knows the job. He understands the gravity of it. He will hit the ground running, most importantly with respect on how to deal with this pandemic," he said. "We set up an entire pandemic playbook and task force inside the White House in the eventuality that something like this would happen. It got disbanded by the current president, but it will be resurrected."