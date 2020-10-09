A Louisiana priest was placed behind bars last week after he was allegedly caught having a threesome on his church's altar.

According to NOLA.com, the incident occurred on Sept. 30 at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River, where a passerby had peered into a window and saw three people engaging in group sex. Officers identified the individuals as 37-year-old Rev. Travis Clark, 23-year-old Melissa Cheng, and 41-year-old adult film actress Mindy Dixon.

The unidentified witness reportedly captured the sexual encounter in a cellphone video, which was later reviewed by police. Authorities said when they arrived at the church, they found the two women in corsets and high-heeled boots with "lights set up around them as if they were filming some type of event." Clark, who has worked at the church since 2019, was not at the altar when officers entered the building. He eventually appeared and told the police that the women were "guests and friends" who had permission to record themselves in role-play.

Although police determined the sex was consensual, all three suspects were arrested for "obscene acts [that] occurred on the altar, which is clearly visible from the street."

Court documents state that prior to the arrests, Dixon had announced on social media she was traveling to the New Orleans area to "defile a house of God" with another dominatrix.

The archdiocese told NOLA.com that Clark was suspended from ministry shortly after his arrest. Several days later, Archbishop Greg Aymond stopped by the church to perform a ritual that restored "the altar's sanctity."