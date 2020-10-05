Police shot and killed a man in Texas over the weekend after, per family and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, he had attempted to break up a fight.

In a statement shared to Facebook on Sunday, Merritt called 31-year-old Jonathan Price a "hometown hero" who was loved "by so many" in the Wolfe City community.

"Yesterday he noticed a man assaulting a woman and he intervened," Merritt said. "When police arrived, I'm told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on. Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death."

Price, according to a report from regional outlet WFAA, was killed at a Kwik Check gas station on Saturday night. A brief statement from the city of Wolfe City on Sunday morning said only that "an officer-involved shooting" had occurred that resulted in the officer being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

"No further information is available for release at this time," the rep said.

A GoFundMe titled "Justice for Jonathan" has been widely shared, including by Merritt. At the time of this writing, the fundraiser—which is stated as going toward "helping out a family in need" and funeral expenses—had raised nearly $49,000 of its original $50,000 goal.