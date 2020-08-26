Hundreds of protestors took the Louisville streets Tuesday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police more than five months ago.

The protest marked the conclusion of "BreonnaCon," a four-day "community convention that aimed to raise more awareness about Taylor's case and other issues facing Louisville. The event was put together by social justice organization Until Freedom, and featured appearances by Trae tha Truth, Rapsody, activist Linda Sarsour, and more.

"BreonnaCon will engage, activate and transform the Louisville community by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for justice for Breonna," Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory said in the release. "BreonnaCon will address a number of issues impacting the community including food insecurity."

According to USA Today, about 64 people—including Sarsour—were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a roadway. Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said the arrests took place shortly after more than 300 demonstrators gathered at South Central Park.

"We’re really looking at this as a march, mobilizing as many people as we can," Sarsour said during BreonnaCon. "There may be a disruption, there may be some sort of civil disobedience, but that’s up to the Louisville Metro Police Department, it’s not up to us ... This continues to happen. This is not a story of the past."

Taylor was fatally shot on March 13 while Louisville plainclothes officers executed a no-knock warrant at her home. The emergency medical technician was reportedly in bed sleeping with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when officers barged in. Walker, a registered gun-owner, opened fire on the intruders, unaware they were officers. A shootout ensued, and Taylor was wounded eight times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said Taylor's home was connected to a narcotics investigation; however, no drugs were found inside her apartment. In the months since Taylor's death, activists and political leaders have demanded the involved officers to be held accountable. The FBI has not provided an update on the status of the investigation, which will determine whether Taylor's civil rights were violated.

Prior to Tuesday's protests, rumors circulated that officials would make some kind of an announcement on Taylor's case; however, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shot down those rumors via Twitter on Sunday.