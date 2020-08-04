Never content to simply skate on their accomplishment of combining corn meal and cheese seasoning for a snacking staple that has survived for more than 70 years, the folks over at Cheetos have innovated once again by combining their namesake and mac 'n cheese. *Zones out for 20 seconds* What a time to be alive.

As you can see in the IG post, if you want it you can find it at Wal-Mart. If and when you do come across such a product on the shelf (or online if you're part of the very small percentage of people who doesn't live within two miles of a Wal-Mart) you'll also have your choice of three flavors: Flamin' Hot, Cheesy Jalapeno, and (for the true risk takers in life) Bold Cheesy.

Can't go wrong.

It was announced last month that Cheetos would be going this route because so many people are buying prepackaged food while riding out the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve announced we’re actually getting into the mac and cheese business. But we’re going to do it in a PepsiCo way. It’s going to be Cheetos mac and cheese with the comfort that Cheetos brings," PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston recently said to Yahoo.

Get yours while you can (meaning probably any time you want) and let us know what you think