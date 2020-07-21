Authorities are looking into a video in which a man is seen shouting a racial slur before attacking a bystander who captured the tirade on camera.

According to Pink News, the incident occurred Saturday on Manhattan's Upper East Side, where a white man was filmed getting out of his car and screaming at someone off camera. "Hey yo, it would be smart to get out of the middle of the street, asshole. Fucking n****r."

Once he got back inside the vehicle, the man confronted a nearby pedestrian who was filming his abhorrent behavior. "Are you recording me?" the man asks. "Why?"

"Because you're an asshole," the bystander responds.

"I’m an asshole? Honey, look in the mirror, OK?" the man said. "The only person who is an asshole is you for recording."

The man goes on to ask, "Are you gay, too? No, you're not? Well, you look like it."

The pedestrian tells the racist he's going to post the video online. The driver initially acts unfazed, insisting he'll personally "get fans" from it. He goes on to tell the pedestrian to leave before "I beat the shit out of you."

"Please do," the man behind the camera says. "Give it a try. You gonna come out? You gonna fight? What are you gonna do?"

The driver steps out of the car once again, then takes the man's phone before slamming it on the street.

NYC Council candidate Anthony Beckford was among the Twitter users who shared the video, and demanded the driver be held accountable.

Beckford later identified the racist as Justin O'Brian, an adult film actor whose stage name is Dustin Gold.

According to TMZ, the NYPD is looking into the matter, but said the victim has yet to file a report.